Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

TFI International stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.