Curate (XCUR) Price Reaches $2.94 on Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Curate has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $23.74 million and $2.41 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be bought for $2.94 or 0.00006398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00159359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043713 BTC.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

