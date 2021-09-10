Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Trading Up 0.6%

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 265.88 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40). Approximately 5,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 71,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.42 ($3.38).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 266.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71. The company has a market capitalization of £173.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37.

About Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

