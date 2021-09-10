CustomContractNetwork Trading Down 89% This Week (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 87.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 89% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $54,998.30 and $3.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.33 or 0.00390589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.