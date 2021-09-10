CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.38 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $28.38 million and $1,339.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 149,645,040 coins and its circulating supply is 145,645,040 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

