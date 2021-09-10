CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 390,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 728,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $30.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 92.15% and a negative return on equity of 145.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CV Sciences, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.