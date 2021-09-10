CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Insider Sells 7,423,462 Shares

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) insider Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 7,423,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$971,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,800.13.

Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 6,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$1,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 48,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$7,275.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 8,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$1,317.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 11,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$1,760.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$1,625.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 16,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$2,557.50.

CVE CWC traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,341,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,156. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.20.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

