CWV Chain Market Capitalization Tops $7.85 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $7.85 million and $8,382.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00126418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00180206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.01 or 1.00049340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.32 or 0.07191963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00895660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003014 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

