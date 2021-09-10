CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,675 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of CyberArk Software worth $34,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 436,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.38. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $171.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.