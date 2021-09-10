DAD Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $81.59 million and $2.51 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00162575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042951 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

