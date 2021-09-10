DAEX Market Capitalization Achieves $3.71 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $5,943.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00058688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00160532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042488 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

