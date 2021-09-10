Dai Market Cap Hits $6.47 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $6.47 billion and $428.25 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00160830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.00697199 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,475,309,697 coins and its circulating supply is 6,475,309,208 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

