Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.00

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 18028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

