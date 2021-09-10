Danakali (LON:DNK) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Danakali Limited (LON:DNK) traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.31). 12,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 13,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Danakali in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Danakali alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £86.19 million and a P/E ratio of -21.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.22.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.