Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DANOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of Danone stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.