DAO Maker Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00005337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $88.88 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00126136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00181392 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,160.50 or 0.99907239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.94 or 0.07090187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.00844529 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

