DAOstack Hits Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $343,288.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,455.08 or 0.99976004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00082355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007129 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002239 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

