Dash Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $197.98 or 0.00437309 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $381.46 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.49 or 0.01151893 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,325,456 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

