Datamine Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $430,447.73 and approximately $13,140.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.83 or 0.00861910 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001481 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $545.56 or 0.01203146 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,956,517 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

