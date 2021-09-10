Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

PLAY traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 130,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 530,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $15,992,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

