Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $56.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.68. 267,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

