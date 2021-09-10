Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 57,578 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 493% compared to the average daily volume of 9,712 call options.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 251,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,317. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

