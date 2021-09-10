David Alan Thomas Sells 15,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total transaction of C$110,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$2,102,640.23.
David Alan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total transaction of C$103,210.50.
- On Monday, August 30th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total transaction of C$98,730.00.
PEY traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.37. 491,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.32. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$8.94.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
