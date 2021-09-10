David Alan Thomas Sells 15,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total transaction of C$110,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$2,102,640.23.

David Alan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total transaction of C$103,210.50.

On Monday, August 30th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total transaction of C$98,730.00.

PEY traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.37. 491,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.32. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$8.94.

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

