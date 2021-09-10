David M. Shull Acquires 3,500 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 478,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,379. Plantronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.39.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The company had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

