DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,787 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of DaVita worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

