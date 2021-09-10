DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $620,870.11 and $277.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00058840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00163861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042570 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars.

