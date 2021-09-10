Decentral Games Hits Market Cap of $71.35 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $71.35 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $225.41 or 0.00506666 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00063875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00125122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00182352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,561.93 or 1.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.66 or 0.07021091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.00840275 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,507 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.