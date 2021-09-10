Deeper Network Price Tops $0.11 (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $64.17 million and $4.84 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00126136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00181392 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,160.50 or 0.99907239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.94 or 0.07090187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.00844529 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,579,638 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

