DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.48 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $598.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,557,613 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

