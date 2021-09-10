DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.56 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $7.10 million and $913,313.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00181134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.61 or 0.99941471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.83 or 0.07150238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.44 or 0.00877295 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,616,294 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

