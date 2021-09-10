Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 26,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 47,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

