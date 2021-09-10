DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00124776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00179592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,288.98 or 1.00061841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.48 or 0.07091058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.