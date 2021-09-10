DeGate (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $19.99 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $19.99 million and approximately $31,163.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00126361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00185450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.02 or 0.07359012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.97 or 0.99860154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.00853475 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

