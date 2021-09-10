DeGate Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $19.88 million and $33,222.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00127323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00180772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,385.91 or 1.00146379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.81 or 0.07089232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.57 or 0.00848584 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.