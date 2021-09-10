DeHive (DHV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $425,667.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $425,667.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00067645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00188940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.73 or 0.07317756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.58 or 1.00241904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.38 or 0.00867019 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

