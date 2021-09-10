DEJAVE (DJV) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for about $261.67 or 0.00579802 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $689,503.14 and approximately $38.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00124488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00179364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.14 or 1.00115346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.72 or 0.07100906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.91 or 0.00852863 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.