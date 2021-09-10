Dennis S. Frank Sells 9,575 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,104,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,252,199.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SI traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.03. 452,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $115.92. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.