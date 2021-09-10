DePay (DEPAY) Market Cap Reaches $2.63 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $35,861.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00063875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00125122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00182352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,561.93 or 1.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.66 or 0.07021091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.00840275 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

