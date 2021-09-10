DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun Sells 4,276 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DermTech stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. 241,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,578. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13.

Get DermTech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.