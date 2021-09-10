DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra Sells 3,020 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.33. 241,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

