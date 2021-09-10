DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Todd Michael Wood Sells 442 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $15,991.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,329,096.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.60.

Shares of DMTK stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.33. 241,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,578. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13.

DMTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

