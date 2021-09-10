Dero One Day Volume Reaches $372,970.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $126.43 million and approximately $372,970.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $11.75 or 0.00026316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,638.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.41 or 0.07147225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $625.66 or 0.01401610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00385950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00125120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.63 or 0.00556998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.49 or 0.00554444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.05 or 0.00347343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

