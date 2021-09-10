Desire (DSR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,271.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $42,253.89 and approximately $36,271.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,680.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.28 or 0.07281617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.01 or 0.01396676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.00386605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00125700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.34 or 0.00550215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.61 or 0.00561748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.84 or 0.00345529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006636 BTC.

About Desire

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

