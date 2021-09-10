Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Price Target to $21.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.69 million, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 18.25%. Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

