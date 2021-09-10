Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $525.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $445.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $488.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

