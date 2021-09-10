Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $146,134.83 and $31.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000159 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 73.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

