Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,202. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

