Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,202. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.66.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
