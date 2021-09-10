dForce Hits Market Cap of $28.30 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. dForce has a total market cap of $28.30 million and $41.09 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00162799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043291 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.