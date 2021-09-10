DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,980.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $167.12 or 0.00368033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $11,980.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00126767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00183400 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,403.95 or 0.99991519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.92 or 0.07106523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00856647 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

