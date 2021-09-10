Dfyn Network (DFYN) Achieves Market Cap of $14.59 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00064325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00125130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00180921 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,376.78 or 1.00080635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.92 or 0.07203130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00843020 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 23,918,379 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

